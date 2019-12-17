ZAMBIAN BRAINS RECORD MORE VICTORIES AT CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP

Zambia’s envoys at the African Youth Championship in Namibia, Samule Mwale and Lubuuto Bwalya, have maintained their unbeaten run, recording two wins and one stalemate in the first three rounds.
With these results, the duo remains in contention for the event aimed at crowning Africa’s finest upcoming chess stars.
Mwale drew against Angola’s Fillipe Marcio in round two but returned to winning ways in round three after defeating Zimbabwe’s Leeroy Mpaala to ensure he remains close to top position.
And by press time, the player was second on the log with 2.5 points, half a point behind leader Fide Master (FM) Dante Beukas of Namibia.
While Bwalya recorded another victory in the Girls under-18 section, when she defeated South Africa’s Megan Dinham with a round two win over Maranatha Shadipeni of Namibia.
Unfortunately, the national chess player was held to a stalemate against Angola’s Ednasia Junior to be joint top of the table with 2.5 points at par with the latter.
Other sections taking part in the tournament are under-16, 14 and 12 with Emmanuel Mutuna, Nashe Kahuni and Kennedy Shane taking part respectively.
Emmanuel Mutuna took charge of the log with three points after recording three victories.
Nashe Kahuni only managed to collect one point from three games, a similar retain was recorded by his compatriot Adrian Ramirez in the under-12 girls section.
Candidate Master (CM) Kennedy Shane is on two points, one behind leader Darius Banda of Botswana after three rounds of matches.
Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error
|December 15, 2019
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|December 14, 2019
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe YSA
|3 - 2
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 11, 2019
|Zanaco
|0 - 3
|Power Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 7, 2019
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 4, 2019
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|December 1, 2019
|Buildcon
|2 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|November 30, 2019
|Nkana
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Nakambala Leopards
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Kabwe YSA
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|November 24, 2019
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|October 13, 2019
|Power Dynamos
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|November 9, 2019
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkana
|November 27, 2019
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|December 7, 2019
|Kabwe Warriors
|14:00
|Zanaco
|December 18, 2019
|Nkwazi
|14:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|December 21, 2019
|Mufulira Wanderers
|14:00
|Zanaco
|Red Arrows
|14:00
|Buildcon
|Lusaka Dynamos
|14:00
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|14:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|Kabwe YSA
|Green Buffaloes
|14:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|Green Eagles
|14:00
|Nkwazi
|NAPSA Stars
|14:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 22, 2019
|Power Dynamos
|14:00
|Nkana
|December 24, 2019
|Lusaka Dynamos
|14:00
|Green Eagles
|January 8, 2020
|Nkwazi
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|December 16, 2019
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 15, 2019
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 14, 2019
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|1 - 1
|Norwich City
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Sheffield United
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|2 - 0
|Watford
|December 9, 2019
|West Ham United
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|December 8, 2019
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Aston Villa
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Southampton
|Norwich City
|1 - 2
|Sheffield United
|December 7, 2019
|Manchester City
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5 - 0
|Burnley
|Watford
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|AFC Bournemouth
|0 - 3
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3 - 1
|Chelsea
|December 21, 2019
|West Ham United
|01:00
|Liverpool
|Everton
|13:30
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|Brighton & Hov…
|16:00
|Sheffield United
|Norwich City
|16:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Aston Villa
|16:00
|Southampton
|AFC Bournemouth
|16:00
|Burnley
|Manchester City
|18:30
|Leicester City
|December 22, 2019
|Watford
|15:00
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Chelsea
|December 26, 2019
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:30
|Brighton & Hov…
|Everton
|16:00
|Burnley
|Sheffield United
|16:00
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|West Ham United
|Aston Villa
|16:00
|Norwich City
|AFC Bournemouth
|16:00
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|16:00
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|18:30
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|21:00
|Liverpool
|December 27, 2019
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:45
|Manchester City
Department of Mass Communication
The University of Zambia
Great East Road Campus
Mobile Number:
+260-964-038739
+260-976-516733
Telephone: +260-211-290035