ZESCO TEMPORARILY SHUTS DOWN TO ENHANCE COVID-19 PREVENTIVE MEASURES

ZESCO has shut down its head office for three days, effective on 12 August 2020, in order to disinfect the premises in line with COVID-19 guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health.

ZESCO Public Relation Manager Hazel Zulu said this move aims to safeguard the health of employees and customers and will contribute to mitigating the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The Corporation will continue to operate under strict preventive guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Ms Zulu

She has, however, urged customers to maximize the use of various online digital platforms to access services on the ZESCO mobile application ( USSD Code *3600#) such as purchasing electricity, viewing prepaid tokens, reporting faults and tracking connection status.

As a Corporation, we care about the well being of our employees and customers, hence the need for us to ensure that we heighten preventive measures at our offices Hazel Zulu

Ms Zulu reiterated the need for customers and employees to ensure that they continue to strictly observe preventive measures such as: observing social distancing, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, holding virtual meetings and wearing face masks.

