MUPOPO’S RETURN ELATES ZAMBIA ATHLETICS

Zambia Athletics (ZA) says it is excited to have 400 Meters Sprinter Kabanga Mupopo back on the track field after a four year absence from the sport due to doping.
Mupopo was in 2017 banned for four years by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) from participating in all athletics competitions after a banned substance was found in her system.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZA General Secretary, Davison Mungambata said Mupopo’s four year ban had denied the country an opportunity to utilise her talent in international competitions.
Having Mupopo back is a good thing, as she is a talented athlete and has everyone knows, Zambian sports need her,
he said.
Mungambata said the sprinter has returned at the right time, as Zambian athletes are training for upcoming international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom this year.
Mupopo has joined other athletes who are preparing for international competitions scheduled to take place in the second half of the year,
he said.
He revealed that Mupopo has already joined 11 other sprinters who training on a daily basis with the help of national coach, Douglas Kalembo.
Of the twelve athletes we have some high performers in the likes of Sydney Siame, Rhoda Njobvu, Abigail Sepiso and Kabanga Mupopo ,
he said.
Meanwhile, Kabanga Mupopo said she is ready to put in her best in order to qualify for all competitions, starting with the African Athletics Championships planned for Cameroon this year.
Mupopo further encouraged all youths in sports to be disciplined and work hard if trhey are to be successful in their different sports disciplines.
All upcoming athletes must train hard, stay disciplined and stay focused as this will help them make a name for themselves,
she said.
