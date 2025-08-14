Chipolopolo eliminated from CHAN

Zambia’s journey at the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 has come to a painful end after a 3-1 defeat to a clinical Moroccan side at the Nyayo national stadium, in Kenya.

Goals from Mohammed Hrimat, Ousama Lamloui, and a stoppage-time strike by Sabir Bougrine sealed the win for the hosts, dashing any remaining hopes for the Chipolopolo to advance.

Zambia is in Group B, with Kenya topping with 7 points, followed by Morocco with 6.

Angola with 4 points, while DR Congo with 3. Zambia, are on rock bottom 0 points from 3 matches, no wins, no draws, and only one goal scored across the campaign.

Despite a valiant effort and a spirited second-half response, Zambia fell short against a well-organized Moroccan team that capitalized on key moments and made their superiority count in the final third.

Zambia started brightly and nearly conceded early after a goalkeeping mishap in the 13th minute.

Francis Mwansa spilled a Moroccan effort into the path of an attacker, but Dominic Chanda came to the rescue with a vital clearance.

Chanda, however, almost undid his earlier heroics just two minutes later when a misplaced pass allowed Ait Khalid to fire narrowly wide.

Morocco continued to apply pressure, while Zambia struggled to hold the ball in midfield.Kelvin Kampamba remained Zambia’s liveliest player, winning a free-kick in the 27th minute, but his effort was easily blocked.

At the other end, Youssef Bellamari sent a promising shot over the bar from a corner as the hosts pushed for an opener.The breakthrough came just before halftime.

In the 44th minute, Kampamba forced a save from the Moroccan keeper, but with no Zambian follow-up, Mohammed Hrimat pounced on the rebound and hammered it into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time (45+2′) to give Morocco a deserved 1-0 lead.

Zambia rang the changes at the break, introducing Andrew Phiri and Charles Zulu, and looked more lively going forward.

In the 59th minute, Zulu floated in a dangerous cross that Phiri nearly turned in, only for Morocco’s goalkeeper to make a spectacular reflex save.

Controversy followed in the 64th minute when Zambia had a goal chalked off by Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf, a decision that left players and fans fuming.

Just two minutes later, Morocco doubled their lead through Ousama Lamloui, whose low drive found the bottom corner after a swift attacking move.

Zambia responded with determination, and in the 69th minute, Kabaso Chongo pulled one back with a well-placed header following a clever assist from Kampamba.

But despite fresh legs from the bench and late pushes, the equalizer never came.

Morocco remained composed and struck a late blow in the 94th minute, as substitute Sabir Bougrine capped off a counterattack with a neat finish to make it 3-1.