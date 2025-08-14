Mulyata hails expanded CDF impact

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata says the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has benefited Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

In a press statement issued by Lusaka Provincial Administration Principal Public Relations Officer t, Logic Lukwanda today, Mrs. Mulyata said Zambians have greatly benefited from the expanded CDF.

“The New Dawn administration has, in the past four years, increased the CDF allocation per constituency from the paltry 1.6 million Kwacha to the current 36.1 million Kwacha,” she said.

Mrs. Mulyata said this is why the government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, will continue to invest in the fund, as its impact is being felt across the country.

She noted that the CDF has proved to be a real game-changer for Zambia’s development, assuring that the government will not relent in ensuring that development is spread nationwide.

Mrs. Mulyata also urged the Mandevu Ward Development Committee (WDC) members to provide leadership for meaningful development.

“The United Party for National Development (UPND) government is determined to provide resources for the people’s benefit through the expanded CDF,” she emphasised.

She stressed that projects should be demand-driven to avoid imposing on the people what they do not want, acknowledging that WDC members are key to achieving this.

Mrs. Mulyata further stated that WDC members are at the centre of development in the country and play a critical role in ensuring the government’s vision is fully realised.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Provincial Local Government Officer Charlston Hamulyata called on WDC members to ensure that only relevant skills training is awarded to people, to guarantee local benefits after training.