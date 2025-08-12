ZRA seizes 66,000 litres ethanol

In a major crackdown on smuggling, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted and seized two trucks carrying a total of 66,000 litres of ethanol, misdeclared at the border as Calcium Hypochlorite, with Zambia Breweries PLC listed as the importer.

In a press statement ZRA Corporate Communications Manager, Oliver Nzala disclosed that the undeclared ethanol, valued at over K3 million in potential revenue loss, was intercepted between August 3 to 6, 2025 along the Great North Road after entering the country through the Nakonde One Stop Border Post.

Mr Nzala revealed that the trucks had been falsely declared to contain 132 packages of Calcium Hypochlorite each a product subject only to 16 percent VAT and not customs duty.

Mr Nzala explained that upon inspection, the trucks were found to be transporting 250-litre drums labelled “Extra Neutral Alcohol 96 percent”, with UN code 1170 confirming the cargo was in fact highly concentrated ethanol.

“This is a clear case of smuggling, It is not just a mistake in paperwork it is a deliberate attempt to avoid paying taxes, which is a violation of Sections 141, 149, and 159 of the Customs and Excise Act,” he said.

Mr Nzala Further said that investigations have revealed that the ethanol was destined for Zambia Breweries PLC, with Circle Transtra International (Z) Limited listed as the clearing agent. The Alcohol Permit and delivery documents recovered also confirmed the cargo as Ethyl Alcohol.

He also disclosed ZRA has suspended the TPIN for Circle Transtra International (Z) Limited, with possible revocation of its operating license pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Smuggling is not just a tax crime it is an attack on national development. No one is unaware of the benefits of paying taxes,Mr Nzala added.

“If we have good roads, hospitals and schools, it’s all because of taxes. Smugglers hinder the country’s progress. It’s like cutting the branch you’re sitting on.”

ZRA has also launched a full audit of all 21 import declarations made between 2023 and 2025 by Zambia Breweries and the implicated agent to assess any historical loss of revenue.

“We are determined to bring all parties involved to justice. Those who smuggle must know that we are watching, and we will act,” Mr Nzala warned.

“It is possible to make profits legally. Many traders operate properly and succeed after paying their taxes. Honest traders need protection from smugglers because they cannot compete fairly. Sharing information helps create a level playing field.”