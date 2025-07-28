back to top
HomeNewsUNZA records more student deaths

UNZA records more student deaths

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
170

A 24-year-old Medical Student at the University of Zambia Ridge Way(UNZA – RW) Campus has died, with only two years remaining to complete his tertiary education.

UNZA Students Union Ridgeway(UNZASU-RW) Trustee, Cecilia Hamanyanga announced the death of Suwilanji Siwale in an interview with Lusaka Star yesterday.

Ms. Hamanyanga disclosed that Mr. Siwale, who was a fourth-year student, passed away at home, adding that the cause of his death has not yet been established.

“We regret to announce the passing of Suwilanji Siwale, a fourth-year medical student. Our condolences to his family and friends,” she said.

“Details about the funeral program and the candlelight vigil will be announced once arrangements are finalized.”

Meanwhile, UNZA fourth-year medical students at Ridgeway Campus have paid tribute to their late classmate, Suwilanji Siwale.

“Rest in peace, doc. Just recently, we met in town and shared some laughter… didn’t think you would go so soon,” shared Yamikani Phiri.

UNZA has recorded several student deaths from January to July 2025. Some of the confirmed cases include:

Tinashe Ngulube, a third-year Geology student in the School of Mines, passed away on May 30, reportedly on his birthday, while hospitalized with chronic headache symptoms.

Mwansa Chilufya, a recent graduate in Public Administration and Development Studies, died on May 25, shortly after attending her graduation ceremony.

A first-year student died in a traffic accident on the Great East Road, police were called in to calm unrest following the incident.

A first-year Humanities student was reportedly assaulted and killed, prompting student protests on the same roadway.

Previous article
Church seeks partnership against online explicit content circulation
Next article
Botswana President to grace 97th Agriculture Commercial Show
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Zambia to have prayer session day for all entertainers-Njoya Tembo

Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) President Njoya Tembo has confirmed 4th March, 2017 as a prayer session day for all the entertainers in Zambia. Mr Tembo...

KAZA TFCA Chairpersonship handed over to Zimbabwe

Lt Gen Zyeele flagsoff first ever Corporals Strategic Courses

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service