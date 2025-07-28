UNZA records more student deaths

A 24-year-old Medical Student at the University of Zambia Ridge Way(UNZA – RW) Campus has died, with only two years remaining to complete his tertiary education.

UNZA Students Union Ridgeway(UNZASU-RW) Trustee, Cecilia Hamanyanga announced the death of Suwilanji Siwale in an interview with Lusaka Star yesterday.

Ms. Hamanyanga disclosed that Mr. Siwale, who was a fourth-year student, passed away at home, adding that the cause of his death has not yet been established.

“We regret to announce the passing of Suwilanji Siwale, a fourth-year medical student. Our condolences to his family and friends,” she said.

“Details about the funeral program and the candlelight vigil will be announced once arrangements are finalized.”

Meanwhile, UNZA fourth-year medical students at Ridgeway Campus have paid tribute to their late classmate, Suwilanji Siwale.

“Rest in peace, doc. Just recently, we met in town and shared some laughter… didn’t think you would go so soon,” shared Yamikani Phiri.

UNZA has recorded several student deaths from January to July 2025. Some of the confirmed cases include:

Tinashe Ngulube, a third-year Geology student in the School of Mines, passed away on May 30, reportedly on his birthday, while hospitalized with chronic headache symptoms.

Mwansa Chilufya, a recent graduate in Public Administration and Development Studies, died on May 25, shortly after attending her graduation ceremony.

A first-year student died in a traffic accident on the Great East Road, police were called in to calm unrest following the incident.

A first-year Humanities student was reportedly assaulted and killed, prompting student protests on the same roadway.