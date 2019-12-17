FAZ EX-SPOKESPERSON GETS ZESCO FC MEDIA OFFICER JOB

ZESCO United Football Club management has appointed former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) spokesperson Desmond Katongo as the new public relations and media officer for the club.

According to the press statement released on the club’s official Facebook page today, Club CEO Richard Mulenga revealed that the club is excited and optimistic that Katongo will add great value to the football club.

ZESCO United FC takes pride in hiring the best staff the market can offer. Mr Katongo comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked in this field for six years and further served as a sports journalist for more than five years. said Mr Mulenga.

Meanwhile, Desmond Katongo said that he is delighted to join the FAZ/MTN Super League Champions.

It is a great honour to join arguably the country’s best football club and one of the continent’s emerging football powerhouse. I am relishing this new challenge and hoping to contribute positively to the development of this great football club. said Mr Katongo.

Katongo worked for two years as communications manager for FAZ before joining ZESCO FC.

In those two years, he also served as COSAFA Media officer for various age group competitions.

Before Joining FAZ, Katongo was employed communications officer at the Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) for three years and communications specialist for Bio-Carbon Partners for a year.

Katongo has also worked as a freelance journalist for five years, producing a football television show called “Mpila Zambia” for SuperSport, a South African sports media company providing pay TV sports coverage in Africa.

He currently serves as one of the Media Officers for the continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

