CHESS TOURNAMENTS GO ONLINE

The Chess Federation of Zambia has said that online games will proceed amid covid-19 to avoid unnecessary postponement.
Chess Federation of Zambia Secretary General Chanda Nsakanya said the association is doing its best in terms of planning, especially ahead of the April games.
Last year we participated in two online tournaments. One was in the world Olympiad, we also participated in the World Disabled and we also participated in Zone 4.5 which is Southern African and next month we will be playing the top four for Zone 4.5,Mr. Nsakanya.
Mr. Nsakanya told Lusaka Star that the association will do its best to conduct online local competitions better and is hopeful for a bright chess fraternity.
And Richmond Phiri, a chess player under the federation, has expressed concern over the standards of the online chess games.
The quality of the games when you’re physically playing is different that is what I am trying to say. But anyhow, if restrictions are put in place whereby you are using Zoom when playing and arbiters are watching your movement, then at least the games will be fair that way,Mr. Phiri
Mr. Phiri has applauded the move of bringing the chess games online as it is a good way to keep the chess players active during the pandemic.
