CHESS STARS FALTER

Chess players Lubuuto Bwalya and Samuel Mwale who are leading the Zambian team at the continental youth championship that is taking place in Windhoek, Namibia, recorded mixed results in last Thursday’s rounds.
Mwale recorded his second consecutive loss to Algerian Fide Master (FM) Samy Leffad, despite having a relative good start to the championship, in his under-18 Open section.
He has been unbeaten in his three games by defeating Paultjie Khueuseb on round one, drawing with Angola’s Filipe Marcio in round two before a round three win over Zimbabwe’s Leeroy Mpala.
Mwale recorded his first loss when he was defeated by Egyptian Mohamed Fouad in round four.
Moreover, his round five loss to Leffad probably just indicates that he is struggling to keep up with North African opposition at the tournament so far.
By press time, Mwale was set to take on Kenya’s Salim Naima in round six in a bid to improve his current standing of 10 on the table with 2.5 points as many behind leader Dante Beukes of the host nation.
Meanwhile, Lubuto Bwalya in the girls section kept her chase for the title alive despite recording a stalemate against Botswana’s Woman Fide Master (WFM) Naledi Marape in round five.
The result which means Bwalya remains unbeaten at the tournament sees her remain second on the table with four points, 0.5 behind leader Junior Ednasia of Angola.
|December 21, 2019
|ZESCO United
|3 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Buildcon
|Green Buffaloes
|0 - 1
|Nakambala Leopards
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Mufulira Wanderers
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|December 18, 2019
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|December 15, 2019
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|December 14, 2019
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe YSA
|3 - 2
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 11, 2019
|Zanaco
|0 - 3
|Power Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 7, 2019
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 4, 2019
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|October 13, 2019
|Power Dynamos
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|November 9, 2019
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkana
|November 27, 2019
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|December 7, 2019
|Kabwe Warriors
|14:00
|Zanaco
|December 22, 2019
|Power Dynamos
|14:00
|Nkana
|December 24, 2019
|Lusaka Dynamos
|14:00
|Green Eagles
|January 8, 2020
|Nkwazi
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|December 21, 2019
|Manchester City
|3 - 1
|Leicester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 3
|Southampton
|AFC Bournemouth
|0 - 1
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Newcastle United
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Norwich City
|1 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|December 16, 2019
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 15, 2019
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester United
|1 - 1
|Everton
|December 14, 2019
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|1 - 1
|Norwich City
|Sheffield United
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|2 - 0
|Watford
|December 9, 2019
|West Ham United
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|December 21, 2019
|West Ham United
|01:00
|Liverpool
|December 22, 2019
|Watford
|15:00
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Chelsea
|December 26, 2019
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:30
|Brighton & Hov…
|Everton
|16:00
|Burnley
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|West Ham United
|Sheffield United
|16:00
|Watford
|Aston Villa
|16:00
|Norwich City
|Chelsea
|16:00
|Southampton
|AFC Bournemouth
|16:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|18:30
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|21:00
|Liverpool
|December 27, 2019
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:45
|Manchester City
|December 28, 2019
|Brighton & Hov…
|13:30
|AFC Bournemouth
|Watford
|16:00
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|16:00
|Everton
|Southampton
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|18:30
|Leicester City
|Norwich City
|18:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Burnley
|20:45
|Manchester United
