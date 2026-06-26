Recognition Agreement expected to Strengthen dialogue, representation among unions in transport Industry.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has officially launched a recognition agreement for transport sector trade unions and employers’ associations, marking a turning point in Zambia’s industrial relations landscape.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Permanent Secretary Zachariah Luhanga said the agreement is expected to strengthen social dialogue, improve labour relations, and harmonize representation among multiple unions in the transport industry.

Luhanga emphasized the strategic importance of the transport sector to Zambia’s economy, noting its role as the backbone of commerce, trade, and connectivity.

He acknowledged persistent challenges such as poor working conditions and industrial unrest, but stressed that the recognition agreement would provide a structured platform for collective bargaining and dispute resolution.

“This recognition agreement provides a framework through which employers and workers can engage constructively on matters affecting the sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Blake Mulala said that the initiative represents a shift toward a more organized and globally aligned system of industrial relations.

Mulala said the agreement seeks to address broader challenges faced by transport workers, including long hours, unsafe conditions, and harassment in cross-border operations.

“We are calling for an end to long hours of work by those who drive goods from one country to the other, highlighting the recent incidents of Zambian drivers being attacked in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said

He urged employers to respect labour laws and allow workers to freely join unions.