HH emphasizes on gender equality

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will actively take part in the century-old struggle to attain and promote gender equality among women and men in the quest to create a prosperous and equal Zambia for all.

President Hichilema said this in his maiden speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly which is being held in New York, the United States of America (USA).

Despite the realization that women’s full and effective participation in all areas of life results in prosperity, women are still, however, involved less in public life and decision-making, he said.

He stated that offering equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their gender or situation is part of his government’s mandate to promote equality.

He explained that a country cannot attain its full capacity if it sidelines half of its population which include women, children and differently-abled individuals.

The president further described the appointment of the first female Speaker of the National Assembly in the history of Zambia as a step in the right direction.

He also expressed his pride that Zambia’s Vice President, as well as the Deputy Speaker of the house are women.

Zambia emphasizes the importance of ensuring that communities have women at every level of decision-making, as doing so will translate into a discourse that will be inclusive, representative and thus more holistic and insightful, he stated.

President Hichilema added that empowering women, children and people living with disabilities is aimed at eliminating hunger and rural poverty as they are more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden of the United States of America commended the Zambian people, especially the youth for turning up in huge numbers and exercising their right to vote during the just ended August 12th General election.

President Biden congratulated Zambia for being resilient and defending democracy during his first address at the ongoing UN General Assembly.

