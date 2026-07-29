Agricultural expert welcomes FRA Maize price increase.

An agricultural expert has praised Government’s decision to increase the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize buying price from K340 to K347 per 50-kilogram bag, saying the move will improve farmers’ incomes and encourage agricultural production.

Agricultural expert Dr. Oliver Bulaya Kandela said the price adjustment shows Government’s commitment to ensuring that farmers receive fair and cost-effective returns after spending heavily on production, farm inputs and other operational costs.

“This demonstrates Government’s commitment to ensuring that farmers receive more equitable and cost-effective prices for their produce after investing heavily in production and facing rising input and operational costs,” Dr. Kandela explained.

He said the revised floor price is expected to strengthen farmers’ confidence in maize production and encourage greater investment in farming activities across the country.



Dr. Kandela, however, said the announcement came later than expected, adding that FRA should have announced the buying price earlier to help farmers make informed marketing decisions.



“A predictable and fair pricing framework is essential for building a resilient and productive agricultural sector. This announcement has come a little late because farmers need enough time to plan,” he stressed.



He also warned that the higher buying price is likely to attract more farmers to FRA depots, creating operational challenges if the agency is not fully prepared.



“FRA must adequately prepare for the expected increase in maize deliveries. This requires enough storage space, adequate staffing, efficient transport and smooth handling systems to avoid long queues, congestion and unnecessary delays,” Dr. Kandela said.

Dr. Kandela further urged FRA to honour its commitment to pay farmers within two to three days after maize deliveries, in line with the assurance given by President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Timely payments are critical because farmers depend on this money to meet household needs, repay loans and prepare for the next farming season. Delayed payments can undermine the confidence created by the improved crop prices,” he said.

He also called on private grain buyers, millers and traders to offer competitive and cost-reflective prices that fairly reward farmers for their hard work, saying healthy competition between Government and the private sector would improve market efficiency and strengthen the agricultural value chain.