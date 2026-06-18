As Zambia races toward its high-stakes general elections on August 13, 2026, a strange, unprecedented silence has fallen over the nation’s political landscape.

In a country where election seasons are traditionally defined by an explosion of competing party colors, earth-shaking roadshows, and booming street music, the current atmosphere is distinctly quiet.

Citizens are holding back, hiding their partisan preferences, and leaving the country’s streets in an uncharacteristic state of visual and auditory limbo.

For decades, Zambian campaigns have been identical with vibrant political regalia and roaring, overcrowded public rallies.

However, walking through the markets of Lusaka today, it is impossible to know who holds the electorate’s favor.

According Historian and Political Analyst Dr. Euston Chiputa, In 2021, the moment the campaign period was announced, the entire country automatically shifted into campaign mood.

“There was an immediate influx of mass rallies and massive roadshows. This time around, we are witnessing a transition toward quiet, door-to-door operations and digital media campaigning,”Dr. Chiputa said.

This tactical retreat from the public square has left many ordinary Zambians feeling disconnected. While social media timelines are continuously flooded with candidates’ structured posts, carefully organized media appearances, and rapidly shifting political twists, a disconnect remains.

For the average community member who relies on traditional grassroots engagement, the core policy messages and distinct profiles of the candidates are failing to cut through the digital noise.

According to Dr. Chiputa, this retreat from high-volume, public campaigning is driven by a complex mix of domestic restrictions, institutional delays, and global economic pressures.

“Some political party groupings have alleged that the Zambia Police Service is actively denying them permits to hold large-scale public rallies,” Dr. Chiputa said.

He stressed that these operational bottlenecks have forced political actors to abandon the streets and scale down to localized, low-profile engagements.

“The economic landscape of political campaigning has changed since 2021, noting that five years ago, local political parties benefited from outside funding.”

“But in 2026, international funding lines have dried up completely due to severe economic shocks abroad, worsened by the broader financial instability tied to the American-Israeli conflict with Iran.”

“In other countries, things have changed and they have now become tight with their money, made worse by the current war,” Chiputa said.

“It might be that the little funding political parties have received, they are probably guarding it jealously to spend it on the most important times. It has become very difficult to access public funding at the moment.”

With exactly two months remaining before polling day, Dr. Chiputa remains hopeful that political engines will eventually rev up. “We are getting closer to the final stretch, and perhaps we are yet to see political parties finally shift into top gear,” he said.

Campaigns for the general elections commenced on May 23, 2026, and are slated to end on August 12, 2026.

Governance expert Reuben Lifuka urged the candidates to take time and address key matters as they campaign.

“The candidates need to step up. We have 57 days more,” Mr. Lifuka said.

“We expected a little more vibrant campaigns, people reaching out and telling the voters they’re manifestos. But we are still not getting that.”

“Instead, we are hearing a lot of noise and promises. I hope we get to a situation where we debate strategies and substantive issues and policy proposals from different political parties.”

“The messaging from candidates is not inspiring because they are talking about trivial issues,” he said.

“The ruling party keeps saying they need more time and they know that a lot needs to be done. So now, what is it that needs to be done?”

“As voters, we need to take time and assess the candidates, know why you are casting your vote, and ensure that it is one that matters for my children,” Mr. Lifuka said.