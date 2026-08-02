The silent struggle of postpartum depression among young mothers

The first cry of a newborn is often expected to bring overwhelming joy, excitement and hope. But for some mothers, that joyful moment is quickly overshadowed by feelings of sadness, exhaustion and emotional distress that they never expected.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is depression that happens during pregnancy or in the first year after giving birth.

It’s common, and it’s not a sign of weakness or bad parenting. It’s a medical condition tied to hormone shifts, sleep loss, stress, and other factors.

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‎At just 16 years old, Sarah Lufuma’s life changed forever when she gave birth to twins, while many congratulated her on becoming a mother, few realized she was silently battling postpartum depression.

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‎”I thought I was supposed to be happy after my babies were born,instead, I felt tired all the time, sad and overwhelmed,”Lufuma recalls.

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‎Becoming a mother while she was still in Grade 11 meant putting her education on hold and adjusting to the responsibilities of caring for two newborns. Endless feeding, changing nappies and comforting crying babies left her physically exhausted, while the sleepless nights gradually affected her mental wellbeing.

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‎As the weeks passed, Lufuma began losing her appetite and often skipped meals because she either forgot to eat or had no desire for food. While her friends continued with school and spent time together, she felt increasingly isolated and burdened by the demands of parenthood.

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‎Postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition that affects some women after childbirth. Unlike the temporary “baby blues,” postpartum depression causes persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, anxiety and fatigue that interfere with a mother’s ability to care for herself and her baby.

Fortunately for Sarah, her family recognized that she needed help. Through counselling, emotional support and guidance from healthcare professionals, she gradually regained her strength and confidence as a mother.

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‎ Today, Sarah hopes her story will encourage other mothers to seek help without fear or shame.

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‎”I want mothers to know they are not alone,” she said.

“Postpartum depression is real, but with the right support and treatment, recovery is possible.”

‎Mental health expert Dr. Emmanuel Chipasha explains that postpartum depression can affect mothers of any age but is often more challenging for teenage mothers.

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‎”Young mothers face unique pressures, including interrupted education, financial difficulties and limited emotional support. These challenges can increase the risk of developing postpartum depression,” he said.

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‎According to Dr. Chipasha, common symptoms include prolonged sadness, loss of interest in daily activities, changes in appetite and sleep, difficulty bonding with the baby, feelings of worthlessness and, in severe cases, thoughts of self-harm.

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‎Mental health experts continue to urge families and communities to recognize the warning signs of postpartum depression early and support mothers during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. Early intervention can save lives, strengthen families and ensure both mother and child have the opportunity to thrive.

📸: Ai generated.