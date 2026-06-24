UNZA athletes press on with CUCSA preparations despite facility challenges

The University of Zambia (UNZA) says its athletes are continuing preparations for the upcoming Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) Games in Botswana despite the closure of the institution and challenges affecting training facilities.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Coach Innocent Kanyama said the athletes are well prepared and have continued training even after the institution was closed.

“I believe the athletes have the potential and talent to carry out their duties at the CUCSA Games,” Kanyama said.

However, he noted that there is still room for improvement in areas such as consistent training, mental preparation and technical execution.

“The team needs access to quality training facilities, equipment, as well as regular competition exposure,” he added.

Meanwhile, UNZA Sports Secretary Kelly Mbuyu said the closure of the institution has negatively affected preparations for the games.

“The closure has gravely affected our preparations because facilities such as the sports hall have been shut down due to the ongoing rehabilitation works,” Mbuyu said.

She, however, noted that athletes have found alternative ways to train and maintain their fitness levels ahead of the competition.

One of the athletes, Machona Mano Bupe, said preparations were progressing well and that she felt about 70 percent ready for the competition.

“Preparations are going well, and I am about 70 percent ready for the competition,” Mano said.

She added that the closure of the institution has made it easier for her to focus on training.

“With the institution closed, I am not stressed about academics during this period, which has given me more time to train,” she said.