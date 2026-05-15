Artists urged to work towards more performances outside the capital.

Chile One MrZambia’s manager, Liswani Jay, has expressed concern that Zambia’s entertainment industry is still largely centered in Lusaka, but believes the future of music growth lies in reaching audiences beyond the capital.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Liswani noted that most opportunities such as sponsorships, media coverage, interviews, and major events are concentrated in Lusaka, making it the main focus for many artists.

“The entertainment industry in Zambia is still very centered around Lusaka. Most opportunities happen there, so naturally many artists focus their energy on Lusaka first,” he said.

Liswani, however, emphasized that some of the strongest fanbases are found outside the capital, particularly in rural and smaller communities, even if they are less visible online due to limited access to platforms and promotion.

“Some of the strongest fanbases artists have come from places people rarely talk about in the industry,” he said.

He emphasized that social media numbers can be misleading, as many fans still rely on radio, live shows, and word of mouth to follow artists.

“Lusaka may be the entertainment hub, but it does not represent the whole country. Music belongs to everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Western Province based artist Paul Muyombo has also raised concern over the past neglect of rural areas in the music industry, while acknowledging recent improvements in artist outreach.

Muyombo said for many years, rural-based artists felt ignored, but in the last five years more mainstream musicians have begun performing in the region.

He cited appearances by artists such as Vinchenzo, Chester, Roberto, Towela, and Chile One MrZambia, among others, as a positive development for the area’s music scene.

“For a long time we used to feel ignored in rural areas, but in the past five years artists have been coming here. It has been a good change for us,” he said.

He also expressed anticipation for Neo Slayer (Neo), who is expected to perform in Western Province next month, calling it a meaningful gesture for local fans.

However, Muyombo noted that networking challenges still exist, saying some established artists are not always open to connecting with upcoming talent from rural areas, although others do engage.

Despite this, he said increased shows in the province are helping to bridge the gap between mainstream and local artists.