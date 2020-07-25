CELEBRITY BAKE OFF CHALLENGE PREMIERED

Many times when preparing for a battle one must wear protective armour, but for this battle all what was needed was an apron and a sweet tooth.

The battle of flour, butter and everything sweet was unfolded as CEO Fazila Lulat of House of Cakes officially premiered the ‘House of Cakes Bake off Challenge’ via an Instagram and Facebook live broadcast.

Interestingly, the first ever filmed Bake-off challenge featured various artist as well as media personalities.

Adding to the flare the bake off saw rappers such as Bobby East and Bombshell take time off the microphone and bake off.

Others included, media personality Lulu Hangala Wood, Socialite Kuni, Singer and Songwriter Salma Sky and Fashion model Alice Rowlands Musukwa to mention but a few.

However, the bake off challenge hosts took it to their social media and gave a hint on the winners of the bake off challenge.

The bake-off consisted of two celebrity teams that competed in a timed baking battle and were judged based on the presentation and taste of their treats.

Nevertheless, the bake off will see celebrities bring their best baking skills and claim their bragging rights as winners.

