NO CORONAVIRUS CASES IN ZAMBIA

Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has dispelled assertions attributed to South Africa’s Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize that Zambia has cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

MQHZ Director General Dr Quince Mwabu said that Zambia’s expert survey and analysis indicates that Zambia has no single case of the disease that has so far claimed many lives in China.

MQHZ commends the Zambian Ministry of Health for employing screening measures at boarders and airports to ensure that Zambia does not import this vicious virus. Dr Mwabu said.

Dr Mwabu added that there is no likelihood of a Coronavirus outbreak in the country and that people should continue conducting their businesses normally.

He further said that MQHZ will continue being on high alert and will engage the community in case of any outbreak.

This was after Dr Mkhize said that the National Institute for Communicable diseases (NCID) department is aware of the Coronavirus case under investigation in Zambia.

As of December 2019, an outbreak of Coronavirus has caused fear in China, which has resulted in more than 9000 infections and a death toll of 200.

Related

Comments

comments