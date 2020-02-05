WARMA COMMITTED TO SERVICE DELIVERY AHEAD OF 7NDP’S COMPLETION YEAR

The Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) says with only a year towards the actualization of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), it will remain comitted to ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water.

WARMA said that in ensuring that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six is achieved, the Authority outlined a Strategic Plan (2017 – 2021) that is aligned with activities and the aspirations of the 7NDP.

WARMA Public Relations Officer Joshua Kapila, said WARMA is the National Focal Institution under the Global Environmental Monitoring (GEMS) Water, a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for national reporting of SDG 6.3.2 (ambient water quality) and SDG 6.6.1 (water related ecosystem).

Mr. Kapila noted that in 2017, Zambia was among few African countries that managed to submit a report on the status of ambient water quality and water related ecosystems under this framework.

He further explained that WARMA forms part of the National Reporting Framework through the Ministries of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection and Ministry of National Development Planning on water permitting, groundwater management, water quality and protection of water catchment areas.

The next round of reporting is due in 2020 and as WARMA we reports through the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection which collaborates with the Ministry of National Development Planning. Joshua Kapila

Mr. Kapila added that the Authority has been implementing Statutory instrument No. 18, 19 and 20 of 2018 on groundwater management in order to safeguard public health and ensure supply of clean and safe drinking water.

He said SI No. 20 of 2018 on Groundwater and Boreholes has stipulated mandatory minimum distances between where a borehole can be drilled and any potential pollution source in order to improve water quality by reducing pollution.

He further noted that WARMA has spearheaded the development of six ambient water quality standards and one national guideline for different water uses.

The ambient water quality standards have been developed to provide maximum thresholds or standards for different water uses in each of the six catchments namely: Kafue, Zambezi, Chambeshi, Luangwa, Zambezi and Luangwa. Joshua Kapila

Kapila added that the draft ambient water quality standards were developed through the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) as Secretariat and the Committee consisted of the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO), Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Commercial Utilities and Mining companies.

The drafts have gone through public comment stage and are now awaiting final validation by relevant stakeholders before being launched as national standards for ambient water. Joshua Kapila

WARMA has an established water quality monitoring network for both surface and groundwater countrywide. Every quarter, the Authority undertakes water quality assessments aimed at ensuring that water is fit for its purposes.

