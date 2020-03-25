COPPER QUEENS TOKYO GAMES SUSPENDED AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Copper Queens will have to wait until next year to make their historic appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the postponement of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating,In a joint statement, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 and the IOC said
The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place no later than summer 2021.
I proposed to postpone for a year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement, the event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021,Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is the latest major sporting event to be postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus, following Euro 2020, Masters golf and the French Open tennis.
The Zambia Women National Team has qualified to the Olympic Games becoming the first female football team to achieve that feat.
It has taken 32 years for a Zambian team to return to the Olympics since the 1988 men’s team that famously reached the quarterfinals.
|March 8, 2020
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|March 7, 2020
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Red Arrows
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 3
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|1 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|March 1, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|2 - 3
|NAPSA Stars
|February 29, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Red Arrows
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkwazi
|March 7, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|14:00
|Zanaco
|April 8, 2020
|Buildcon
|11:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|April 15, 2020
|Green Eagles
|12:00
|Zanaco
|March 9, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 0
|Aston Villa
|March 8, 2020
|Manchester United
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|4 - 0
|Everton
|March 7, 2020
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Watford
|Arsenal
|1 - 0
|West Ham United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Norwich City
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|March 1, 2020
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|February 29, 2020
|Watford
|3 - 0
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|AFC Bournemouth
|2 - 2
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|3 - 1
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Sheffield United
|March 11, 2020
|Manchester City
|01:00
|Arsenal
|March 14, 2020
|Newcastle United
|01:00
|Sheffield United
|Watford
|01:00
|Leicester City
|Norwich City
|01:00
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|01:00
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|01:00
|Arsenal
|AFC Bournemouth
|01:00
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Chelsea
|March 15, 2020
|West Ham United
|01:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Tottenham Hotspur
|01:00
|Manchester United
|March 16, 2020
|Everton
|01:00
|Liverpool
|March 20, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|01:00
|West Ham United
|March 21, 2020
|Burnley
|01:00
|Watford
|Norwich City
|01:00
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|01:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|01:00
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|01:00
|Crystal Palace
