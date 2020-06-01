CORONAVIRUS: ZAMBIA AT 912 RECOVERIES, 7 DEATHS

Ministry of Health has in the last 5 days discharged 133 more Covid-19 patients bringing the total number of recoveries to 912.

Speaking during the routine Monday COVID-19 updates at the Ministry of Health today, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Kennedy Malama also disclosed that Zambia recorded 32 new covid-19 cases out of 3,961 tests conducted in the last five days.

“These 32 cases we are reporting on include 2 contacts from known positive within Lusaka, six from routine screening comprising Lusaka-five, Ndola -one,20 truck drivers from Nakonde, Chirundu-four, Chipata-one, Ndola-three, Livingstone-Five, Chanida in Eastern Province-two and Mwami-one

We also recorded four from community screening, and all these are coming from Nakonde. Dr. Kennedy Malama

Dr.Malama added that the Ministry of Health had received reports of some people who had tested positive to COVID-19 refusing to be admitted to isolation centres opting to be isolated at home.

He explained that health personnel are the ones to guide who should go into supervised community isolation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama said the country had increased the number of testing sites to 6 and that this would enable the multisectoral health team to test more samples and improve on the time of releasing results.

Zambia now stands at 1089 Cumulative cases of which 912 are recoveries,170 are active cases with 7 deaths.





