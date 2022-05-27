Varsities need to incorporate sports in their curriculum- UNZA acting VC

University of Zambia (UNZA) acting Vice Chancellor Dr Elliott Kafumukache says there is need for universities to design programmes and academic schedules that will nurture the talents of student athletes.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of Zambia Universities Sports Association (ZUSA) Games at UNZA this morning, Dr Kafumukache also said that universities need to introduce sports scholarships in order to contribute to national sports performance.

“We may not have not done enough to assist these students play their dual roles, as sport is now a big business and educated students will apply themselves well and will be well placed in life after sport, a challenge noticed among professional athletes,” said Dr Kafumukache, who is also Dean, School of Medicine.

The hosting rights for this year’s ZUSA games were handed to UNZA after initial hosts, Kapasa Makasa University pulled out due to logistical challenges.

The participating Universities include; University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, Mulungushi University, Mukuba University, University of Lusaka, Chreso University, Cavendish University and DMI St Eugene.

Other participants are Levy Mwanawasa Medical University, Mukuba University, Chalimbana University, ZCAS University and Kwame Nkrumah University.

The games will run from March 24 to March 27, 2022.

Published on March 24, 2022