ZAMRA withdraws White Rose cotton wool

Zambian Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has issued a nationwide withdraw of the White Rose Absorbent Cotton Wool Hospital Grade due to the product’s microbiological contamination and inaccurate labeling.

In a statement released yesterday, ZAMRA Acting Director General, Makomani Siyanga said the product which is manufactured by Ermine Enterprises poses a risk to the public as it has potential to introduce infections on wounds or surgical sites where it is used.

” The product is packaged in a primary package made of white and blue plastic with one big rose flower at the top of the package and other similar ones spread across the entire portion of the package. In addition it is labeled ‘For medical and sanitary use’ at the back of the package,’’ Siyanga said.

”If you suffer any adverse reaction or suspect any other quality problem with the use of this product, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice and report the incident to the National Pharmacovigilance Unit at ZAMRA.’’

The acting director general has since urged anyone in possession of the Rose Absorbent Cotton Wool Hospital Grade to return it to the supplier who should in return notify ZAMRA.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) President Kennedy Saini has urged ZAMRA to ensure that they inspect medical and surgical products before they are distributed.

