Local music artistes laud Spotify launch in Zambia

Zambian artistes have lauded the launch of the Swedish audio streaming and music services provider, Spotify, in the country.

Speaking during an interview with Lusaka Star, gospel-famed artist Pompi said this launch is a big opportunity for local musicians as this will entail local content reaching a global audience.

The CDs were limited to Zambia but the good thing about Spotify is the cloud. I can release a good song here in Zambia and someone based in Nigeria can have access to it he said.

Pompi, who is also an entrepreneur, further said that the royalties given to the artists based on the number of streams will inspire many more local musicians to gain more income on each content uploaded.

The Swedish audio streaming and music services provider is also aiming at working closely with local creators and partners to satisfy the expectations of the world market.

Spotify explains that the expansion will help ensure that sounds and stories that once remained local can reach a global audience.

Working closely with local creators and partners, Spotify aims to deliver an experience that meets the unique needs of each market, with scaled language translations and specialized payment formats.

In addition, the existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotify’s global audience, giving artists a global platform and listeners an unmatched catalog.

Spotify offers digital copyright restricted recorded music and podcasts, including more than 70 million songs, from record labels and media companies. As a freemium service, basic features are free with advertisements and limited control, while additional features, such as offline listening and commercial-free listening, are offered via paid subscriptions.

Spotify pays royalties to artists based on the number of streams as a proportion of total songs streamed.

