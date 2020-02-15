JAY ROX’S DISTANCE REMIX MAKES WAVES ACROSS AFRICA

Zambia’s most daring lyricist, producer and dance hall artist Jay Rox has teamed up with Tanzanian artists Rayvanny and AY on the official remix of ‘Distance’ which has delivered a banger making waves across Africa and beyond.

The remix comes after he teamed up with Nigeria’s sensation Kansoul on the original track.

Interestingly, the official remix was produced by Ken Ville and mixed by Paul Kruz and is receiving massive airplay.

Meanwhile, Jay Rox is scheduled to release his fifth album titled “SCAR” on the 1st of March 2020, however, the scheduled date happens to be his daughter’s birthday.

Scar features Alisha Jayden and Zambian controversial hip-pop giant Tommy Dee on tracks dubbed All the Love which and Pala Ba Nda respectively.



The Headphone Music CEO and former Zone Fam Member Jay Rox remains one of the few local acts that have collaborated with many international African music giants.

