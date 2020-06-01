UNZA SCIENTISTS FUNDED TO DEVELOP VENTILATOR FOR COIVID-19 PATIENTS

Lafarge Zambia and Zambian Breweries have donated k100,000 to the University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Engineering to help develop the first ever full body medical prototype ventilator.

Receiving the donation at Ndeke House during the COVID-19 update today, UNZA Deputy Vice Chancellor Dr. Tamala Kambikambi has thanked the two industries, adding that such donations will enable the University to endeavor into scientific and industrial research.

The University will remain committed to engage in a number of active ventures as a way of improving the standard of living for students and the country at large, Dr. Tamala Kambikambi

Meanwhile, Lafarge Zambia Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Khan says being part of the first ventilator that will be manufactured in Zambia is important as it will instil national pride.

Khan adds that Lafarge is committed to ensuring the safety of communities, customers, suppliers and transporters.

Meanwhile, Zambia Breweries Country Director Jose Moran has called on other private entities to support such initiatives, adding that it is for the greater good of the nation.

Moran adds that the company believes in the spirit of working together for a better Zambia.

The University Of Zambia is Zambia’s oldest university.

