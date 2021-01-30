MAKE THE PUBLIC KNOW MORE ABOUT YOUR SPORT – NSCZ URGES SPORTS ASSOCIATIONS

National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has urged sports associations in the country to sensitize the public on their existence in order for them to attract more sponsors.
NSCZ Acting Secretary General Raphael Mulenga said it is important for sports with fewer followers to popularize their games if they are to attract more sponsors, as the government is unable to provide resources for various games.
It is not really an obligation for the government to sponsor sports associations. The government is there to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive,Mulenga.
The acting secretary general however stated that financial help for sporting activities is expected to come from business organizations.
Sponsorship should come from corporate institutions because they benefit from sporting activities by marketing their products as they are both followers and customers of other institutions,Mulenga.
He further noted that sports are no longer a social occupation but a commercial entity.
Mulenga has since called on sports associations in the country to do the needful if their teams are to grow.
Sports like soccer command a huge following and as a result the corporate also tries to sponsor them. So, sports associations should put more efforts in popularizing their sports around the country especially, to learning institutions so that their activities can become more popular,Mulenga.
