EAZ launches Zambian economy handbook

Caren Nambela
By Caren Nambela
The Economics Association of Zambia, in collaboration with the editorial board of the Oxford Handbook, has launched the Handbook of the Zambian Economy.

EAZ president Oswald Mungule said that the handbook offers a roadmap for Zambia’s economic journey as the country strives to achieve a sustainable, diversified, and resilient economy.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema said that Zambia should leverage its peace and stability to attract investments that will drive economic growth.

“The country is promoting the asset of peace and stability within a democratic framework to attract investments, boost trade, and encourage entrepreneurship,” he said.

He further said that the freedom the country has attained should be utilized for national development.

President Hichilema also called for increased domestic investment to foster sustainable economic growth.

The President noted that if the government had not made progress with debt restructuring, the 2025 budget would have been largely allocated to debt servicing.

Caren Nambela
Caren Nambela
