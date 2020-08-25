ZRA LAUDS HPCZ FOR STATUTORY OBLIGATION COMPLIANCE

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has commended the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) for its compliance to tax obligations.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said the authority is happy that a quasi-government institution like HPCZ is up to date with tax payments, an act that is highly commendable.

We are happy to hear that HPCZ is compliant in terms of your taxes, and that the council is up to date with the statutory obligation, Mr. Chanda said.

Speaking when HPCZ Registrar and CEO Bwembya Bwalya paid him a courtesy at his office, Mr. Chanda further said the Revenue Collector is ready to support and partner with HPCZ to sell the tax product.

We are open to any suggestions from their council regarding areas where we can collaborate,” the ZRA Commissioner General said.

Meanwhile, HPCZ Registrar and CEO Bwembya Bwalya said it is the council’s desire to collaborate with ZRA and other strategic institutions to in build synergies, thereby contributing to the welfare of the general public.

We are glad to inform you that we do not fail when it comes to our obligation of payment of statutory obligations,” Mr. Bwayla said.

