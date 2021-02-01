ZAFFA DISAPPOINTED WITH CHIPOLOPOLO CHAN PERFORMANCE

Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has expressed disappointment with Zambia’s performance against Morocco, saying the team seemed to have conceded too early.
ZAFFA Chairperson Yotam Mwanza explained that Zambia was too timid in the match against Morocco and there was need for the team to attack and score goals for them to qualify in the finals.
There is need for the Zambian team to go back to the drawing board and see where they went wrong and correct themselves,Mwanza.
And Lusaka-based Football Analyst Musonda Chibulu said that the team needs to re-evaluate their strategy in order to improve their performance.
Chibulu explained that it is extremely disappointing that Zambia lost the match against Morocco and yesterday’s performance did not represent the country well.
It was barely 8 minutes in the start of the game, and Zambia was already down by 2 goals and failed to recover from that,Chibulu.
He added that the referee’s decision to give defender Zachariah Chilongoshi a red card was a questionable and strange decision.
Chibulu has urged the Chipolopolo boys to reflect on their mistakes and understand that they need to take the country to greater heights.
Meanwhile, Chipolopolo fan Musatelo Nambo said that it is disappointing that every time Zambia faces Arab nations, its defense is usually weak and it fails to win.
This comes after Zambia lost 3-1 to Morocco in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final yesterday.
|January 31, 2021
|Nkana
|4 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|January 30, 2021
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 27, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Red Arrows
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 23, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|February 4, 2021
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Nkana
|February 6, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|11:00
|Kitwe United
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Indeni
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|February 7, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Nkwazi
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Nkana
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 31, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|West Ham United
|1 - 3
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 3
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Burnley
|January 30, 2021
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2 - 2
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 3
|Liverpool
|January 27, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|1 - 2
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|3 - 2
|Aston Villa
|January 26, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|February 2, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|20:15
|Crystal Palace
|February 3, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|18:00
|Leicester City
|Leeds United
|19:30
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|20:15
|Brighton & Hov…
|February 4, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Chelsea
|February 6, 2021
|Aston Villa
|12:30
|Arsenal
|Burnley
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Fulham
|17:30
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|20:00
|Everton
