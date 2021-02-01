ZAFFA DISAPPOINTED WITH CHIPOLOPOLO CHAN PERFORMANCE

Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has expressed disappointment with Zambia’s performance against Morocco, saying the team seemed to have conceded too early.

ZAFFA Chairperson Yotam Mwanza explained that Zambia was too timid in the match against Morocco and there was need for the team to attack and score goals for them to qualify in the finals.

There is need for the Zambian team to go back to the drawing board and see where they went wrong and correct themselves, Mwanza.

And Lusaka-based Football Analyst Musonda Chibulu said that the team needs to re-evaluate their strategy in order to improve their performance.

Chibulu explained that it is extremely disappointing that Zambia lost the match against Morocco and yesterday’s performance did not represent the country well.

It was barely 8 minutes in the start of the game, and Zambia was already down by 2 goals and failed to recover from that, Chibulu.

He added that the referee’s decision to give defender Zachariah Chilongoshi a red card was a questionable and strange decision.

Chibulu has urged the Chipolopolo boys to reflect on their mistakes and understand that they need to take the country to greater heights.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo fan Musatelo Nambo said that it is disappointing that every time Zambia faces Arab nations, its defense is usually weak and it fails to win.

This comes after Zambia lost 3-1 to Morocco in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final yesterday.

