BSLT CONCERNED OVER ELECTION FEES FOR DIFFERENTLY ABLED

Born Short Living Tall (BSLT) has expressed concern on the nomination fees for the forthcoming general elections that have not been reduced for people living with disabilities.

In a statement issued to the Lusaka Star, BSLT Executive Director Ntalasha Chisha said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) did not state whether differently abled candidates for member of parliament and presidential seats will pay reduced fees.

We observed that the media was silent on the plight of the differently abled, Mr. Chisha said.

We are asking the ECZ to clearly state if there was an omission.

Mr. Chisha added that due to the high cost of living and the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, differently abled people do not enjoy the same societal privileges as others.

We wish to urge the ECZ, government, political parties, civil society organizations and the international community to show preferential treatment to people who are differently abled, Mr. Chisha.

He has since urged people living with disabilities to take part in politics and have a voice in decisions that affect their lives.

