NETBALL ZAMBIA CANCELS ALL 2020 GAMES

Netball Zambia (NZ) has announced that it has cancelled all games that were scheduled to take place this year.
Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star, NZ General Secretary Pritchard Ngoma said that the games have been cancelled because of the expenses that come with having games during the current COVID-19 situation.
“The association has decided to cancel all games for the season after assessing the conditions set by the ministry of health with regards to resuming sports activities,” Ngoma said.
“Having all players, coaches and other stakeholders tested for the virus and later isolated while waiting for results is a bit expensive and was never planned for,” he added.
He further revealed that the association will in the meantime continue to hold virtual meetings and some workshops under COVID-19 guidelines.
Meanwhile, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Secretary General, Rafeal Mulenga urged all sports leaders to show leadership while planning for various sports in the country during the pandemic.
“Every leader must exhibit leadership on how they plan on helping to protect everyone from the virus during various sports activities,” Mulenga said.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|September 21, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|September 20, 2020
|Leicester City
|4 - 2
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|0 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|2 - 5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|September 19, 2020
|Arsenal
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|1 - 3
|Crystal Palace
|Leeds United
|4 - 3
|Fulham
|Everton
|5 - 2
|West Bromwich Albion
|September 14, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 13, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 1
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 3
|Leicester City
|September 12, 2020
|West Ham United
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|4 - 3
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 3
|Arsenal
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|September 26, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|11:30
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|19:00
|Southampton
|September 27, 2020
|Sheffield United
|11:00
|Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:00
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|15:30
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 28, 2020
|Fulham
|16:45
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|19:00
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2020
|Chelsea
|11:30
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|19:00
|Burnley
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035