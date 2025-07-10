UNZAPA launched

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has officially launched the University of Zambia Public Assembly (UNZAPA), an initiative designed to create a youth-led model of the National Youth Assembly.

The platform aims to promote the participation of young people in policy formulation and national discourse, addressing a long-standing gap in youth inclusion in governance processes.

Speaking during the launch, Speaker and Co-founder of UNZAPA, Darliso Banda, emphasized the urgency of youth representation, noting that 85 percent of Zambia’s 20 million population are young people who remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces.

“We observed a critical gap. There was no structured platform for young people to engage meaningfully in debates, policy shaping, and governance,” Mr Banda noted.

He revealed that UNZAPA intends to act as a shadow government that reflects the perspectives of the youth, providing solutions to challenges that directly affect their lives and futures.

Mr Banda explained that the Assembly is structured to simulate the operations of the National Assembly. “It will offer students and other young people a platform to deliberate on national issues, propose youth-led policies, and cultivate leadership skills,” he said.

In a show of institutional support, UNZA Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Boniface Namangala, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to youth empowerment and civic engagement.

“The University of Zambia stands fully behind this initiative. It aligns with our broader mission to produce graduates who are not only academically competent but also active citizens ready to take up leadership roles,” Professor Namangala said.

Prof Namangala said UNZAPA is expected to become a vital incubator for Zambia’s next generation of leaders, with plans underway to expand its reach to other academic institutions across the country.

Meanwhile,President of the Former Parliamentarians Association of Zambia (FPAZ), Yizukanji Siwanzia described the initiative as a milestone for the university and students aspiring to serve in Parliament.

“This platform is a great achievement for the University of Zambia and its students. It will help them familiarize themselves with parliamentary activities and prepare for future leadership roles,” Mr Siwanzia said.

UNZAPA Member, Blessings Bwalya, echoed the sentiment, saying the Assembly will foster inclusivity in decision-making and help young people engage with their Members of Parliament.

“This platform will open doors for young leaders to participate in governance and interact with MPs from their constituencies,” Ms Bwalya said.

She further stated that the initiave marks a new era in youth civic participation, adding that it expected to play a crucial role in shaping Zambia’s political and policy landscape.