ZAVA LANDS 200,000 SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE

The Zambian Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has landed a two hundred thousand Kwacha sponsorship deal from Canaani Group International for the 2021 league season.
Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the First National League sponsor at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Sports Hall, National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Board Representative Inutu Phiri thanked Canaani Group International for the sponsorship.
The council will ensure the money given to the association is put to good use for the development and extension of the sport to all parts of the country,Phiri.
She added that the partnership between ZAVA and Canaani Group International will open doors for other corporate companies to work with the association.
ZAVA President Nakaonga Kakoma said she is optimistic that the future of the sport is bright and the sponsorship is a wake-up call for other sponsors to come on board too.
Meanwhile, Canaani Group International Sports Organizer Sean Noka said teams are elated with both the sponsorship and change of the league name to Canaani Group International Zambia Volley League 2021.
The league is expecting additional sponsors in order to push the sport to the next level as it progresses this year,Noka.
He said volleyball offers a lot of learning and partnership skills on the international market, therefore the nurtured talent can help in the formation and rebranding of the volleyball national team.
And Nakonde Volleyball Club Coach Elie Manirarora is happy with the sponsorship as it will work to make the league possible as the sport volleyball is helping a lot of youths become educated while helping them grow physically and mentally.
Nakonde Volleyball Club is participating in the league for the first time, therefore we are adequately prepared for the tournament in order to perform as expected,Manirarora.
The 2021 Canaani Group International National Volleyball League has eight (8) women’s teams and nine (9) men’s teams from different parts of the country.
