LCC REDUCES REGULARISATION FEE FOR UNPLANNED SETTLEMENTS

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has with immediate effect reduced regularisation fee for unplanned settlements from K7,000 to K2,500.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka Star, LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the approval to reduce the fee was made by LCC management after noticing that the affected developers were failing to pay the fee leading to them failing to collect their occupancy licences.

He added that currently, 300 occupancy licences remain uncollected in the Council Deeds Registry because owners have failed to pay a conditional regularisation fee.



This resolution has been made in the spirit of empowering the citizenry with property ownership in line with the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) and we hope the affected developers will take advantage of the council’s gesture to promptly pay the revised fees and obtain ownership documents. Mr. Sichimba said

Mr. Sichimba disclosed that the proposal to reduce the fee was passed by the Administrator, Mr Nixon Nkwapu sitting as Council during the Second Ordinary Council meeting held in the Council Chamber last week.

Meanwhile, the Council has deferred all applications for creation, extension and regularisation of plots in planned areas until physical site verification is done to avoid encumbrances.

