LUSAKA RECORDS 579 BIDs

The burial permit office of Lusaka City Council (LCC) has recorded an increase in the number of brought in dead (BIDS) between July 22 and August 11, 2020.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka Star, LLC public relations Manager George Sichimba said they have recorded 579 BIDs out of 1, 396 deaths representing 15.5 percent of the total deaths recorded as compared to 2019 over the same period.

Mr. Sichimba has attributed the rise in the number of BIDs to the failure by people to seek proper medication from health facilities for fear of being tested for COVID-19.

During this period of Covid-19 people should be vigilant and visit the nearest health centre for a check up as soon as they experience abnormalities in their health. Mr. Sichimba said.



And LCC has urged the residents of Lusaka who may be keeping patients at home to consider taking them for clinical examination and treatment as this will reduce mortality.

