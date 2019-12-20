LEVY MWANAWASA HOSPITAL RECEIVES ‘CHRISTMAS GIFT’

Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) has donated various medical supplies and equipments to Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital (LMGH) worth 37,150.

Speaking during the handover of the items, ZICB Chief Executive Officer Ignatius Mwanza said the medical supplies and equipment will be used in the Surgery, Nursing Clinical and Paediatrics Departments.

Mr. Mwanza said the bank understands that Government alone cannot meet all the medical needs of the citizens of Zambia and has since called on various cooperating partners to come on board.

He added that the donation made by the bank is an affirmation that it cares about the wellbeing of the communities in which they operate.

And ZICB has partnered with LMGH for the purpose of providing primary healthcare services for residents in the catchment area.

Mr. Mwanza further added that he is excited because ZICB has partnered with LMGH for the purpose of providing primary healthcare services for residents in the catchment area.

Meanwhile, LMGH Acting Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr. Penias Tembo said he is grateful to the bank on behalf of the hospital.

Mr.Tembo said partners like ZICB are needed as they make it easy for medical staff to operate smoothly.





