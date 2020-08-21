LUSAKA MAN APPREHENDED FOR ALLEGEDLY EXHUMING STILLBORNS

An unnamed man of Lusaka has been arrested by the police and Lusaka City Council (LCC) for allegedly exhuming bodies of stillborn babies at Chingwere Cemetery.

The suspect who is now in police custody was apprehended by LCC workers on Friday last week around 18:00 hours before being handed over to the police for further investigations.

LCC Public Relations Manager, George Sichimba said that after being apprehended, the suspect led the officers to his hideout where baby clothes and broken coffins were found.

Speaking in an interview with the Lusaka Star, Mr Sichimba said that on the 28 July 2020 LCC workers learnt with shock that some unscrupulous people were exhuming bodies of stillborns at Chingwere cemetery for unknown motives.

To curb the vice, LCC in conjunction with Zambia Police and community leadership devised patrol measures in the cemetery and the measures put in place are slowly bearing fruits following the apprehension of one suspect, Mr. Sichimba said.

He said the suspect is in police custody as investigations have continued and the motive behind this criminality has not yet been established.

And Mr Sichimba urged members of the public to be cautious as patrols will continue and has warned members of the public that loitering in cemeteries at awkward hours is dangerous as they risk being apprehended.

