ZAMBIA’S CHESS MASTERS TO BE QUARANTINED

Zambian Chess players are likely to be isolated from their families once they return from South Africa where they represented the nation in the 2020 Boardwalk Pearson Open Chess Festival held in Port Elizabeth.



International Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde won the competition with a game to spare while Fide Master Douglas Munenga finished fourth after his stalemate with Portuguese Grand Master Antonio Fernandes finished third.



This year’s Boardwalk Pearson Open Chess Festival ran from March 11th to March 17th, 2020.

International Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde.

The two chess masters are expected to be quarantined for atleast two weeks in accordance with the laid down rules in the quest to fight the outbreak of the corona virus.



South Africa the host nation for the competition has now recorded over seven hundred cases of Covid-19 and has declared a lock-down of all its borders for three weeks to combat the pandemic.

