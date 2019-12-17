I’VE NOT RESIGNED FROM UPND, SAYS LUNGWANGWA

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geofrey Lungwangwa has refuted social media reports alleging that he has resigned from his parliamentary position and from the UPND as a party.
Prof Lungwangwa said he was not aware of any such development and advised members of the UPND and the public to ignore the rumours.
“Take it from me that all this is social media fabrication. There is no iota of truth in it. I have just landed from Dubai where I went for a meeting. I am on the way to the (National Assembly) Chamber,” Prof Lungwangwa said.
There has been a series of social media posts alleging that Prof Lungwangwa and his Solwezi West counterpart Teddy Kasonso have resigned from the UPND, citing bad leadership.
Victor Kalalanda is an award-winning feature writer based at the University of Zambia. He is a practicing news personality, literary journalist, ghostwriter and biographer. He has three years of experience in creative nonfiction, radio, television and print journalism, having worked and written for UNZA Radio, Lusaka Star Online Magazine, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, Times of Zambia and the Zambia Daily Mail. He is currently in his third year at the University of Zambia and he is serving as the managing editor of the Lusaka Star Online Magazine and/or Newspaper. Get in touch on victorkalalanda00@gmail.com.
