I’VE NOT RESIGNED FROM UPND, SAYS LUNGWANGWA

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geofrey Lungwangwa has refuted social media reports alleging that he has resigned from his parliamentary position and from the UPND as a party.

Prof Lungwangwa said he was not aware of any such development and advised members of the UPND and the public to ignore the rumours.

“Take it from me that all this is social media fabrication. There is no iota of truth in it. I have just landed from Dubai where I went for a meeting. I am on the way to the (National Assembly) Chamber,” Prof Lungwangwa said.

There has been a series of social media posts alleging that Prof Lungwangwa and his Solwezi West counterpart Teddy Kasonso have resigned from the UPND, citing bad leadership.

Related

Comments

comments