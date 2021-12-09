UNZA CLINIC IMPRESSED WITH UPTAKE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AMONG STUDENTS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Clinic is impressed by the high number of UNZA students who have received the COVID -19 vaccine at the health facility.

In an interview, Abigail Mizinga, a Clinical Officer at UNZA Clinic said the increase in the number of students that are recipients of the vaccine is because students are knowledgeable and understand how vaccines work.

We however still conduct a quick counselling session minutes before the vaccination is done so as to let a few people know how the COVID-19 vaccines work and their side effects, Mizinga said.

She further noted that the clinic has also vaccinated an increased number of old and young people from UNZA’s surrounding areas such as Kalingalinga, Ng’ombe and Mutendere townships.

And Mirriam Banda, an UNZA student that got vaccinated from UNZA Clinic, has lauded the health practitioners at the facility for their professional conduct during the vaccination exercise.

I didn’t have to queue up for a long time because the vaccination process was quick and the nurses were very active, Banda said. The decision I made to take the vaccine is the best and I encourage my fellow students to take a step towards getting vaccinated as well.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health records published today, 788,134 people have so far been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Zambia.

