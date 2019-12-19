GOVERNMENT COMMENDS SIDA ON ENERGY SERVICE PROVISION

Government has commended the Swedish Government through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) for supporting Zambia’s energy sector developments.

Speaking during a Press Briefing, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said he is grateful to Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia (BGFZ) for the energy funds that have benefited over 800,000 people, of which 35,000 are female-headed households.

Nkhuwa further welcomed BGFZ to go ahead with the next round of energy service provisions.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard said BGFZ will start its next round of energy service provision in Zambia next year.

Ms Hultgard added that the next energy provision round is aimed at covering the gap between what the poor can afford to pay for energy and the initial high cost of energy.

She said the energy services provided by the BGFZ led by the Ministry of Energy are important as they provide access to modern energy for a transformative livelihood.

BGFZ energy services will be managed by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) in partnership with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).



