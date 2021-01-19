ZAFFA CONDEMNS RANGER GOAL KEEPING COACH

The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has condemned the conduct of Forest Rangers Football Club goalkeeping coach.

ZAFFA chairperson Yotam Mwanza says football must be played on fair footing and that the way Forest Rangers Goal Coach Charles Chileshe conducted himself was barbaric.

It’s good that the Football Association of Zambia has come in and suspended Charles. There is no way you can behave in such a manner, Mwanza.

He added that every participant of the game must be able to adhere to the rules and regulations and that players who exhibit inappropriate behaviour must not be anywhere near football.

You must understand that in football there are three results; you either win, draw or lose. [So] it’s important for you to prepare well. If you prepare well, you are going to beat your opponents, if you don’t [prepare well] automatically you are going to lose, Mwanza.

This follows the suspension of the goalkeeping coach for unsporting conduct (sprinkling unknown substances and stimulating urination against a goalpost) during a FAZ/MTN Super Division Week 13 fixture by Football Association of Zambia.

