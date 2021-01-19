ZAFFA CONDEMNS RANGER GOAL KEEPING COACH

The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has condemned the conduct of Forest Rangers Football Club goalkeeping coach.
ZAFFA chairperson Yotam Mwanza says football must be played on fair footing and that the way Forest Rangers Goal Coach Charles Chileshe conducted himself was barbaric.
It’s good that the Football Association of Zambia has come in and suspended Charles. There is no way you can behave in such a manner,Mwanza.
He added that every participant of the game must be able to adhere to the rules and regulations and that players who exhibit inappropriate behaviour must not be anywhere near football.
You must understand that in football there are three results; you either win, draw or lose. [So] it’s important for you to prepare well. If you prepare well, you are going to beat your opponents, if you don’t [prepare well] automatically you are going to lose,Mwanza.
This follows the suspension of the goalkeeping coach for unsporting conduct (sprinkling unknown substances and stimulating urination against a goalpost) during a FAZ/MTN Super Division Week 13 fixture by Football Association of Zambia.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|January 16, 2021
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|January 10, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 23, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|11:00
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Nkana
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 3
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|January 13, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|Manchester City
|1 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|January 12, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 19, 2021
|West Ham United
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|20:15
|Chelsea
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Fulham
|20:15
|Manchester United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|20:00
|Burnley
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|January 26, 2021
|Newcastle United
|18:00
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|18:00
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|20:15
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|20:15
|Arsenal
|January 27, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Sheffield United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035