Are you SHUWA he is FIT FOR THE JOB?…

is the question among University of Zambia students as they warm up to cast their votes for their union leadership.

This week, the University of Zambia students will usher in new leadership for its student union, popularly known as UNZASU.For many years, UNZASU has stood as a beacon of youth leadership and student activism.

With countless former UNZASU members now serving as influential figures in society, no UNZASU election passes without catching the eye of politicians looking to partner with student leaders to advance their political agendas.

This year, the student body has seen the rise of two prominent figures: Retired General, with the slogan “SHUWA SHUWA,” and Moses Besa, whose slogan “Sweet for the mommas – fit for the job ” is a vibe especially among female students.

Moses has been a familiar face in UNZA, especially for his master skills in public speaking and appearing on most UNZA programs advert.

However, some students argue that he has overstayed at UNZA beyond the expected academic period, possibly to position himself for UNZASU leadership.

This has left students wondering whether his intentions are truly to serve the student body or whether he is simply another opportunist seeking to climb the political ladder within Zambia’s premier learning institution.

Barrister, a purported law student, is said to have been part of the UNZA community for close to a decade, building his portfolio and strategically placing himself for the UNZASU presidency.

He is also credited with being a strong campaign manager for former UNZASU president Dixon Mutambo, who took the nation by storm with the slogan: “Governor for you, Governor for me, Governor for all – symbol Yatatu.”

Some students close to him believe that he is a good leader, but he is not ripe yet to lead over 30,000 students equal to the population of a certain constituency in Lusaka Shuwa Shuwa, as described by close allies, is an underdog who operates in highly secretive but strategic ways.

Despite his reserved nature, he is said to be action-oriented and tough when needed.According to fellow students, he has demonstrated mature and responsible leadership, with a heart for people and a noticeable sense of care.

However, he is cited to be associated with the famous UNZA gang, which warms the UNZA streets with swollen insults after sipping one or two bottles. Students are not sure if he will create a formidable UNZASU as he claims.

As these student elections precede the 2026 national elections, political parties are reportedly casting their nets, hoping to see their preferred candidates win and serve as their ears and eyes within Zambia’s top university.

UNZASU elections go far beyond campus boundaries they significantly influence the national political landscape.

The elected UNZASU president often becomes a critical player in Zambia’s political and governance systems.