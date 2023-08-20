HomeNewsGovernment supporting over 1 million farmers - HH

Government supporting over 1 million farmers – HH

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
48

President Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that the Zambian government is supporting over 1 million farmers under the Farmers Input Support Program (FISP).

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary (PS) Chileshe Kangwa during the fifth Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Youth Summit, President Hichilema said that government has made progress by prioritizing the food security and nutrition through diversified food production initiatives to eliminate hunger.

“We are implementing a food security bag program by providing basic farming inputs to ensure food security at the household level, and livestock farmers are also being supported,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema said that government is convinced that the agricultural sector will diversify the economy, reduce dependence on mining, and create sustainable job opportunities, especially for rural youths and women.

“Information and communication technology skills development are being promoted through initiatives such as national skills development for youths,” he said.

The head of state stated that youth collaboration, unity, and partnership hold the key to unlocking SDGs challenges in climate change, inequality, health, and well-being.

Meanwhile, SDG Activist Fred Zulu said that the launch of the Eighth National Development Plan (8th NDP) by the government will help in achieving the SDGs, and he further called on the government to make improvements in the education sector as well.

“Despite the free education policy being put in place, there is a need for the government to intensify specialization in the education sector at a tender age,” Mr. Zulu said.

He further argued that the Ministry of Health to enhance service provision and build more health facilities, as this will be vital in attaining SDGs for good health and well-being of Zambians.

Gerald Mambwe
