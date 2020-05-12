HPCZ PLEASED WITH WHO’S COVID-19 JOB INVOLVING ZAMBIAN

The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has applauded the appointment of Dr. Sody Munsaka to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Board of Experts that has been tasked to develop guidelines and ethics consideration for issuing of immunity passport for COVID-19.

Dr. Munsaka who is a Neuroimmune and Infectious diseases scientist and the Acting Dean at the University of Zambia School of Health Sciences was appointed to the WHO Board of Experts on May 4th, 2020.

In a press statement released to the media, HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda said he is pleased that one of Zambia’s health practitioners has been recognized and appointed by WHO.

HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Bwembya Bwalya said the Council is proud that an exceptional practitioner such as Dr. Munsaka, is among other scientists entrusted to come up with guidelines and ethics that will help the world manage the spread of the Coronavirus, which has already devastated many countries.

Dr. Munsaka, the only African on the WHO Board of Experts has served on the HPCZ Board. His level of professionalism as well as dedication to the medical fraternity, subsequently his service to the country, is immeasurable, Mr. Bwalya said.

HPCZ Registrar and CEO has further acknowledged that the appointment is evidence that Zambia has great men and women in the medical field, skilled to operate at National and International level.

Other health practitioners should emulate Dr. Munsaka by investing in reasearch skills and be the solution to unanswered questions, in relation to the emergence of new diseases, Mr. Bwalya advised.

He added that HPCZ would like to encourage Dr. Munsaka as he embarks on this lasted assignment, to maintain professionalism and continue bringing pride to Zambia and the rest of Africa.

Related

Comments

comments