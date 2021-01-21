PRIORITISE EDUCATION IN YOUR POLITICAL AGENDA – ZANEC URGES CANDIDATES

Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has advised politicians taking part in the forthcoming general elections to clearly state how they are going to provide enough funds to the education sector.

ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga stated that the 2021 General Elections polls present a good chance for politicians to use education as one of the sectors to sell their manifestos because citizens are interested in education and a government that will be interested in investing in the sector.

Mr. Hamusunga further said political candidates also have an opportunity to try and put the education sector on their campaign agenda.

This year the only prospect that we have is that we have an opportunity to try and put the education sector on a campaign agenda. We urge political parties that are participating in this year’s elections to tell us how they are going to deal with the debt, free enough money to go towards education. We want them to tell us how they are going to ensure that vulnerable children who are unable to access education, are able to access education. Mr. Hamusunga.

Elections for this year present quite a good opportunity for politicians to use education as one of the sectors that they can sale their manifestos. More so, people are interested in education, they want to see a government that will be interested in investing in their own people.

The executive director added that those vying for public office are expected to put education on the top agenda so that citizens can be able to hold them accountable to the policies that they will give this year.

So we have an opportunity this year to revolutionize the education policies and think around what politicians can pledge for education going forward, Mr. Hamusunga.





