WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEM MORE VULNERABLE TO COVID-19, SAYS UNZA SCIENTIST

University of Zambia Acting Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Sody Munsaka says Coronavirus is more dangerous to those with a weak immune system.

Speaking during the Lusaka Star radio magazine programme on UNZA Radio yesterday, Dr. Munsaka said the virus must not be taken lightly because its spread may affect those with a history of respiratory disease like tuberculosis.

This virus causes collateral damage because the immune system overwhelms the body and fights the tissues, making it more dangerous to some individuals with weak immune system, he said.

He added that there is still need for government officials and health professionals to sensitise the public on the dangers of not adhering to health standards.

Dr. Munsaka has urged stakeholders to provide the same support they have shown towards Covid-19 to other diseases like HIV and Malaria.

He further urged the general public to desist from speculating rumours that Covid-19 is not real and does not affect black Africans.

