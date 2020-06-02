NKANDA YATU BUDDING IN ZAMBIA FASHION INDUSTRY

Bespoke fashion designer Kabaso Nkandu of the fashion label Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the Zambian fashion industry.

The fashion label has gained the attention of corporates and government leaders in the country and abroad through its undeniably stylish designs.

In a statement made available to the media, the Ambassador of Angola in Zambia, H.E. Azevedo Xavier Francisco held a meeting at the Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Lusaka, where he met Head Designer of Nkanda Yatu, Kabaso Nkandu to discuss the role that fashion plays in cementing foreign relations and cultural integration among African communities.

Kabaso Nkandu presented customised suits to the staff of the embassy as a symbol that the Angolan community in Zambia supports young Zambian businesses.

Kabaso Nkandu (l) with HE Azevedo Xavier Francisco (r) at the Angolan embassy in Lusaka

He added that despite the on-going closure around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic there is need for more support of Zambian fashion.

“With the on-going closures of borders around the world as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are calling for more support of Zambian fashion,” said Nkandu.

He said fashion has no boundary thus it enforces the role of ‘Ubuntu,’ which means togetherness by bringing people of different cultures together.

Kabaso Nkandu

Fashion is not restricted by language, everyone appreciates great style and that is why it unites even people with different cultures, which is the most exciting element of our work, Nkandu said.

As international travel remains uncertain during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nkanda Yatu has confirmed that they will continue to thrive so as to connect Zambian fashion to international audiences as a way to promote the expansion of Zambian fashion industry.

Models at the Zambia Fashion Week 2017

Nkanda Yatu has showcased on the highly anticipated fashion week in Zambia, the Zambia fashion week since 2017 as well as successful showcases in Namibia and Botswana since their official debut in 2018.

